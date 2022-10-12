Large emergency services presence at Cardiff estate

Police have spent the morning at an estate in Cardiff after reports a man had barricaded himself into a property.

Emergency services were called at 8:35am this morning to Lon y Goetre Fach, off Llantrisant Road, with the fire service and specialist officers in attendance.

South Wales Police say the incident is ongoing but have provided no further details.Eye witness accounts say there is a large presence outside a block of flats, with armed officers on the scene.