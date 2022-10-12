Gwent Police has issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault of an 18-year-old woman in Newport on Sunday (9 October).

The incident is alleged to have happened in a hotel on Corporation Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was assaulted by an unknown man and that she is now being supported by specialist officers.

Officers believe the man pictured can assist with their enquiries and have asked anyone with information to contact them.