Anyone with memories of a once-popular bar in Swansea is being asked by Council bosses to share them, after the haunt was recently uncovered during renovation works.

The Cavalier bar sat above the old BHS premises on Princess Way and welcomed patrons in the 1980s.

A horseracing fixture list from the 1980s was discovered in the old Cavalier bar Credit: Media Wales

With something of a frozen in time feel pictures show old dusty drinks bottles, £1.50 bar meals menus and horse fixtures from over thirty years ago.

Swansea Council will begin construction work on the former BHS building in the next few weeks, transforming the site into a community hub with a new library.

Old bottles were found in the Cavalier bar with something of a frozen in time feel to the space Credit: Media Wales

Council cabinet member Elliott King said: "We have a great future planned for this large building right at the heart of the city centre.

"It's also interesting that our work there has revealed some unexpected social history from the building’s past - the old Cavalier - in a small part of the structure."Cabinet colleagues have some recollections of who owned and managed the bar – but I'd be really interested for the people of Swansea to let us have their memories using #SwanseaCavalier on social media."

Swansea Council is working on transforming the site into a community hub with a new library Credit: Media Wales

A Corona glass lemonade bottle still stands on the bar, alongside a bottle of sweet vermouth Martini Rosso and a scrawled menu advertising bar meals of lasagne, cottage pie and faggots and peas, costing just £1.50 each.

There is also an elaborate hand-painted entrance sign, a mosaic wall and a poster from 1988 which announces the horse racing fixtures at Bangor, Hereford, Ludlow and Worcester.

The former Cavalier bar and the rest of building have been secured for safety reasons and the hub is due to open in 2024 once it has undergone construction.