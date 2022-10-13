Former Wales football captain, Ashley Williams is expected to contest a charge of improper conduct by the FA.

Manchester FA found Williams in breach of FA Rule E3 after an incident at football match in which his son was playing last month.

He is said to have requested a personal hearing and is expected to continue in his role as a BBC TV pundit.

Williams announced his retirement from professional football last January, aged 36. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Manchester FA said: "Following an investigation, Mr Williams has been charged by Manchester FA with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 - Improper Conduct (including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour, and has responded to the charge requesting a personal hearing".​

Williams' team has been approached for a comment.