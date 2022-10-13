A football club in North Wales will soon be able to welcome over a thousand fans to its ground after plans were approved by the local authority.

Conwy Council's planning committee officially gave Colwyn Bay FC permission to go ahead and build a new stand and car park.

Councillor Nigel Smith said he hopes the off-street parking facility will ease traffic on match days and "will be a real benefit to the whole community."

The new 1,000-seater stand at the club's Old Colwyn ground will replace the current two, which were constructed in the late 1980s.

The club says a car parking area at the rear of the ground will have space for up to 200 vehicles.

Chairman Neil Coverley said the development will help "promote and progress not only the local football club but the local area, nationally and internationally, helping boost the economy and employment."

“We are looking at a sixteen to eighteen-week period of build weather permitting and hopefully it will be completed by the end of the season."

He added the club will be in a strong position to hold international, European and representative games, helping it to "flourish further".

Councillor Jo Nuttall said: "We should be really proud of the football club. They are going places."