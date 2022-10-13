A Labour MP in Wales has had the party whip suspended following reported allegations of bullying.

It is understood Christina Rees, who is the MP for Neath and was shadow Welsh Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, will have her party membership suspended while the complaint is investigated.

Allegations of bullying by staff in the Neath MP's constituency were reported in The Guardian.

In a statement, Ms Rees said "There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded.

"I’m not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individual complaints.”

Rees, a qualified barrister, first won the Neath in 2015, taking over from Lord Hain.The Neath MP has also held the position of Shadow Justice Minister.