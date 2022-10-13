A council in Wales has sparked a backlash after asking locals to volunteer to sweep up fallen autumn leaves.

To mark the beginning of the season, Cardiff Council has promoted its 'Big Sweep' scheme, which has been running in areas of the Welsh capital for seven years.

The local authority has said with their collection teams unable to "be everywhere at once" they are asking residents to use the bags provided and sweep up the fallen leaves on their own street.

But the yearly initiative has received negativity on social media with some residents calling it a "joke", arguing they pay council tax and should not be expected to sweep leaves.

One person on social media wrote "Exactly £125 a month and they want me to clean the leaves up, not on my watch."

Another asked: "How much do you pay us per hour to do the job we pay you to do via our council tax annual payments?"

Many people questioned why the scheme was being promoted just weeks after the council announced kerbside garden waste collections were being reduced to a monthly service and being suspended fully during December, January and February.

One person queried: "If you can provide and pick up full bags, why can't you continue collecting green bins? This thought process of the council is way off and as usual makes no sense. Just do your job for which we pay!"

Another asked: "Why not UP the collection of green bins during this time rather than reduce them? It doesn’t make sense to use more plastic when we have large receptacles to collect this biomatter."

Someone else pointed out: "But you’ve reduced the frequency of green bin collections? Residents are far more likely to clear outside their house/road if it’s convenient and leaves can be deposited straight in their green bins, none of this collecting specific bags malarkey - unfortunately ours is full."

The scheme hasn't gone down well with some residents in Cardiff.

However there were some positive comments, with one person saying "My parents and grandparents used to always clean in front of the house and kerbs. This has passed onto myself and I hope my kids will follow."

Another person said "It's called taking pride in your neighbourhood. You know, like sweeping and washing the pavements outside your house like your great grandmothers used to do, instead of sitting back and saying 'not my job'.

"Most folk these days seem to have lost all that sense of pride, although in the street next to us, it's noticeable that some still do it."

One parent pointed out: "I get everyone complaining but I've got to confess that we've done this the last three years and seems to be a highlight of our eight-year-old's year.

"It would be great if council would do it and it shouldn't be down to individuals. Having said that it's a lovely thing to do as a community and we usually do the drives and fronts of neighbours too."

Local residents who have been taking part in Cardiff's 'Big Sweep' scheme.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said figures show that the amount of garden waste collected from residents’ homes reduces by 80% over the winter season, with collection crews instead focusing on the collection of food waste, black bag waste and recycling which significantly increases as people spend more time at home leading up to Christmas.

They added that the Big Sweep programme is purely voluntary and aims to "engender goodwill and two-way respect between residents and council staff," having proven popular in past years.

The council spokesperson said: “The idea of the ‘Big Sweep’ isn’t for the public to carry out work that the council will be doing, but to reach out to community groups and individuals that are established across the city, who volunteer to help out through the Love Where You Live campaign - Love Where You Live, Keep Cardiff Tidy.

“The ‘Big Sweep’ has been running for seven years in Pontcanna and Riverside and has since spread to other areas. It is about residents and the council working together to remove the huge amounts of leaves that collect on certain streets.

"The programme was established by the community and is extremely popular with hundreds of residents taking part. The sweeps engender goodwill and two-way respect between the residents and council staff.

“The wider Love Where You Live campaign was devised to bring communities together, so that residents can take pride in the communities that they live in.

"This is reflected in some of the comments that have been published on social media in relation to the ‘Big Sweep’, although it is accepted that some people will always be negative towards volunteer community schemes like this."