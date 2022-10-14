Firefighters tackle large fire at recycling centre near Llanelli

Play Brightcove video

A "large scale waste fire" has broken out in a village east of Llanelli.

The fire is in a warehouse in the Browns recycling centre in the Bynea area, near the River Loughor.

The first fire engine was sent at 10.43am.Local residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Crews have been tackling the fire for hours.

The fire service said: "Crews are at the scene and are working hard to keep the fire under control."It said, crews managed to get the fire "under control" as of 3.10pm, with contractors working to remove and douse piles of waste so that they can reach the middle of the fire.

Police and ambulance services have not been required to attend.