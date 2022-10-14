Four men have been arrested as around £125,000 worth of cigarettes, tobacco, nitrous oxide canisters, cash and vehicles have been seized.

South Wales Police carried out searches on Thursday, October 6th.

Officers targeted homes and commercial properties in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Police said of the four men who were arrested - two men were arrested for money laundering, one for involvement in a fraudulent business, and another for possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Sergeant Jake Rollnick, from the Barry Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The illegal sale of such items not only has health implications but also has associated anti-social behaviour and criminality.

"We are confident these significant seizures and arrests will have an immediate impact where concerns have been raised, but the investigation continues with both forensic and financial enquiries.”

Items seized include:

22,000 cigarettes worth £12,000

£17,000 cash

133 boxes of nitrous oxide canisters worth £80,000

Three vehicles including a quad bike

It is illegal in Wales for anyone to sell nitrous oxide to people under the age of 18, if they think they are likely to be inhaling it.