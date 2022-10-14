People across Wales are remembering the victims of the Senghenydd mining disaster in 1913.

In what remains the UK's worst mining disaster, 439 men and boys lost their lives after several explosions underground.

One rescuer died during attempts to save those trapped in the pit near Caerphilly.

The King and Queen Consort unveiled the memorial as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2013. Credit: PA Images.

In 1901, twelve years earlier, another explosion in the pit killed 82 workers, according to the National Library of Wales.

Those in charge of the pit were fined after the 1913 disaster. It remained open until 1928.

No memorial for the victims was unveiled until 1981.

The Senghenydd mining disaster statue was unveiled 9 years ago. Credit: ITV News Wales.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla were in the village nine years ago to unveil a statue to remember the victims. They attended as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The village hopes the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will visit the village next year on the 110th anniversary.

In a tribute on Twitter, the Football Association of Wales said: "Cofiwch Senghenydd. Remembering the 440 people who lost their lives in the #SenghenyddDisaster of 14 October 1913. #TogetherStronger."

The village Rugby Football Club also paid tribute, saying: "Today we remember our heritage and pay our respects to the 440 men and boys that lost their lives in 1913."