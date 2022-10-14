Welsh actor Luke Evans has seen a surge of fans backing him to play the next James Bond.

His odds have been slashed from 25-1 to 9-1 this week, according to William Hill.

Mr Evans recently took on the lead role of real-life detective Steve Wilkins in ITV's award winning drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

He now sits behind other favourites Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. The current frontrunner is Bridgerton's star Rege-Jean Page.

Evans has previously said he would “jump at the chance” to play James Bond, calling it “a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role.”

Speculation is ramping up around who the next 007 will be. It comes as Daniel Craig steps down from the role after 15 years.

If Mr Evans did play the next Bond, he would not be the only Welsh star to contribute to the iconic films. Dame Shirley Bassey is the only artist ever to have recorded not one, not two, but three James Bond theme songs.