Credit: Andrew RT Davies said Liz Truss needs to 'turn this situation around'.

Andrew RT Davies implied there should be a general election if Prime Minister Liz Truss cannot "regain confidence" in her leadership.

The Welsh Conservative leader told Times Radio that it is important for Liz Truss to "turn this situation around".

He was speaking just before it was announced that Kwasi Kwarteng had been sacked as chancellor.

Mr Davies said, "It's important now that we reflect on where we're at, the Prime Minister seeks to regain that confidence.

"If she can't regain that confidence, it would be right that people have their chance to have their say on this matter".

When asked if he was saying that there would need to be a general election if Liz Truss failed to turn things around, he responded: "I think it would be very difficult to command public confidence in the situation where you change the leader again, in an internal party discussion.

"I think what's really important is that Liz Truss turns this situation around.

"She has a mandate from the leadership election, we have a manifesto from 2019, we have a solid platform to build on, albeit the last five weeks have been very difficult indeed, with some self-inflicted mistakes.

"Now we need to turn that situation back round and get on with the job to the people have purchasing power to deliver for them."

Following the interview, Mr Davies tweeted:

The First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for a general election, while Plaid Cymru is calling for Liz Truss to resign.