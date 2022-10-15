A4048 closed in both directions following crash

The A4048 has been closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene following a crash.

Police have said the incident happened on the A4048 between Peacehaven & Hollybush, and the road has been closed in both directions as a result.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A4048 between Peacehaven & Hollybush.

"The road is closed in both directions, which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."