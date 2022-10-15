Skip to content

A4048 closed in both directions following crash

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

The A4048 has been closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene following a crash.

Police have said the incident happened on the A4048 between Peacehaven & Hollybush, and the road has been closed in both directions as a result.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A4048 between Peacehaven & Hollybush.

"The road is closed in both directions, which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."