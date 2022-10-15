Family of four evacuate home as fire causes 'substantial damage'

A fire forced a family of four to evacuate their home last night, as the blaze caused 'substantial damage'.

Firefighters from flint, Prestatyn and Rhyl were called to a blaze at Red Street, Rhewl Mostyn, Flintshire at 20:35 yesterday evening (October 14).

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two adults and two children were alerted by smoke alarms and safely evacuated. The fire is thought to have started in conservatory.

"The fire has caused substantial damage throughout the house and an investigation into cause of the fire will be undertaken in due course."

No one was injured.