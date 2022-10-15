Gwent police have revealed their latest tool in bid to fight crime on the streets.

The force announced they are rolling out four tuk-tuk vehicles to patrol parks, walkways and other public spaces in Newport and Abergavenny.The tuk-tuks, or rickshaws, will be driven by officers and 'ambassadors' during the day and at night to provide ‘safe spaces’ for residents wanting crime prevention advice, to report incidents or anyone who feels unsafe.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said the vehicles had been on show at a recent Behind the Badge day. He said: "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."

The tuk-tuks are funded from as part of the Home Office Safer Streets programme, which is a Home Office grant fund that supports police forces in tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.