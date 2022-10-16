A number of Cardiff rugby players have been sanctioned after being found to have 'behaved in an unacceptable manner' at a Cardiff pub.

Cardiff rugby have confirmed a full investigation and disciplinary process has now been completed following allegations around player behaviour in a city pub last Saturday (October 1).

The incident is alleged to have happened at The Grange Pub on Penarth Road, Grangetown, with claims of "shameful" conduct. However, The United Rugby Championship side say "much of the social media speculation was incorrect".

The club's statement said: "Cardiff Rugby can confirm a full investigation and disciplinary process has now been completed following allegations around player behaviour in a city pub on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

"All relevant parties were spoken to during the investigation process, which spanned more than a week, and the individuals in question were then interviewed by a disciplinary panel comprising members of the club's board.

"Varying sanctions have been levied against a small number of individual players, who have all expressed their deep remorse. Those impacted by the behaviour have been kept fully abreast of the process and have accepted the outcome.

"While a small number of the squad were found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner, the club would like to stress that much of the social media speculation was incorrect, suggesting events that did not take place and was therefore unfair to a number of individuals.

"The players in question have been reminded of the club's cultural values and their expected conduct both as an employee and public figure. This reminder will also be delivered to the entire squad.

"Cardiff Rugby takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of misconduct on and off the field and offer its apologies to anyone impacted by the players' behaviour.

"The club now consider this matter closed and will be making no further comments."