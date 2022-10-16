Play Brightcove video

Residents have attended a protest at the site of a historic bridge that was destroyed during Storm Christoph in January 2021.

Llanerch Bridge, which connected villages Trefnant and Tremeirchion, collapsed into the River Clwyd under the wrath of Storm Christoph in January 2021.

Since then, residents have had to make seven-mile diversion which has had a huge impact on local businesses, as its meant that fewer people have been travelling between the two communities.

Placards held during yesterdays protest read "We mind the gap" and "Build a bridge. Get over it".

One protestor said: "We used to go into Trefnant a couple of times a week and we don't anymore and we miss it and I know that businesses there are suffering."

While another said: "This bridge is important, not just for travel of residents but blue light services, deliveries, we've got bus services, we've got older people living in the ward that need district nurses to be called in and this is a major, major issue that it's not open and to me, it can't go on."

Plans are in place to replace the Grade II-listed bridge, but Denbighshire Council has been accused of prevaricating over the issue.

Prof Irvine had said the protest will "highlight the separation of our communities caused by the absence of the bridge and the failure of Denbighshire Council to do anything substantial in terms of replacing it. It's had a tremendous impact on the communities in Trefnant and Tremeirchion.

"It's had a big impact on commercial businesses especially and some have had to close because of the significant decline in business. People in Tremeirchion are less likely to travel to Trefnant without the bridge and that's clearly played a part."

Denbighshire Council has been approached for comment.