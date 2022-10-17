Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a cyclist involved in a collision with a car on Sunday 16 October.

The crash happened at around 9:10am on Sunday morning on the A48 near the roundabout at Laleston, Bridgend.

Members of the public and emergency services at the scene tried to help the 35-year-old female cyclist but she later died of her injuries in hospital.

South Wales Police now want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have seen the collision between the bike and black Honda Civic car.

Detective Constable Alun Efstathiou said: "I want to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene and to the local community for their patience while the road was closed while we carried out our investigations.

“My thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the Honda prior to the collision.”