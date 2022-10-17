A football-mad six-year-old boy has overcome rejection and two open heart surgeries to defy medics and play his first game of competitive football.

Bobby Davies from Swansea was born with Tricuspid Artesia, a condition that caused the right side of his heart not to develop properly.

Bobby underwent his most recent surgery 12 months ago after he became breathless climbing stairs and going on walks.

Despite only having half a heart Bobby was determined to play football with his friends, although his dream almost went unfulfilled after several sports clubs refused to take Bobby on.

Bobby’s mum, Natasha Davies, said she'd accepted that football wasn't probably going to happen for Bobby.

Bobby’s mum Natasha Davies said it was heartbreaking to see her son denied the opportunity to play.

“We always accepted that football wasn't probably going to be part of it for Bobby,” she said.

“For a six-year-old boy who just wanted to be the same as all his friends in school it was tough. He’s asked every week, 'Is it this week I can go?' and, 'Have you spoken to a new club, is there anyone who would want me?’

“To hear a little boy crying saying nobody wants me on their team, as a parent, that was very challenging.”

Bobby has now signed for Rosehill Community FC, a junior club based in Townhill. The club provides footballing opportunities for many children with complex needs.

He took part in his very first training session at the beginning of October and played in his first competitive game a week later.

Natasha said after contacting coach Stacey Bowles there was only one club Bobby was signing for.

She told ITV Wales: “We literally would not be here without them.

“I had one conversation with Stacey and within 10 minutes she said, 'That's it, he’s part of the Rosehill family’.

"There was no question, they wanted Bobby from the minute they heard about his story.”

Bobby has now signed for Rosehill Community FC which provides footballing opportunities for many children with complex needs. Credit: ITV Wales

When Bobby plays, he wears a padded vest that protects his sternum. The special vest was made by a parent of a player at Rosehill Community FC after learning there were none available that fitted Bobby.

Craig Bowles runs Rosehill Community Football Club with his wife Stacey. He said everyone is amazed by how well Bobby has taken to life as a footballer.

“Getting to know Bobby’s story was inspirational to us as a club and as people,” he said.

“As soon as you heard what he’s been through in his life it was a no-brainer really that we wanted to help him fulfill his dream”

Bobby’s favourite player is Manchester United legend Ronald and Swansea City Captain Matt Grimes.

Bobby said: “One day I’m going to play football for a team when I’m older and I’m going to name myself Ronaldo.”