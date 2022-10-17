Drugs which washed up on a Welsh beach are believed to be worth tens of millions of pounds, police have said.

It's been more than a fortnight since around 30 bags containing a substance, believed to be cocaine, were found by a walker on Tan-y-Bwlch beach, near Aberystwyth.

In an update on Twitter on Monday, police said the drugs weighed 1,200 kilos and are worth around £42 million.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We continue to work closely with The NCA (National Crime Agency) around the consignment which washed up on the beach earlier this month.

"Forensic work continues on the substance found in the bags, but we believe it to be cocaine weighing approximately 1200 kilos. This amount would have a wholesale value of approximately £42 million.

"Like any drug, cocaine can produce unexpected and even dangerous side effects. At its most extreme, an overdose can cause organ damage and may cause death.

"Our investigation continues and we reiterate to the public that if they find anything suspicious on the beaches, the contents shouldn’t be touched, and police should be contacted immediately."

The bags were discovered by a man who was walking on the beach on October 1.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said at the time: “I was out for my early morning walk when I saw something on the beach.

“I was intrigued and walked up to it and knew what it was almost straight away.

"An old lady called the police and they came around half an hour later. They cut open a bag and it looked like pure cocaine. They dragged it off the beach and took it away.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests had been made.