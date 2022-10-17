A man has been stabbed just weeks after another assault took place on the same street in south Wales.

Police received reports of a disturbance on Beechley Drive, Pentrebane in Cardiff at around 3:45pm on Sunday (October 16).

A 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. A 37-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

It is the second "serious" assault to have taken place in the past three weeks leading to police increasing patrols in the area.

South Wales Police confirmed that the two assaults were unconnected, but added it was "concerning" that there had been two incidents in this time.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances and a duty operations manager to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was taken by road to University Hospital Wales Cardiff."

The man has since left hospital as detective inspector Bob Chambers explained: "Although they are unconnected, this is the second serious assault in Beechley Drive in the last three weeks which is concerning.

"Individuals have been arrested in connection with both matters and enquiries are on-going. The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying extra patrols in the area and we would appeal for anyone with concerns or information to please contact South Wales Police."

A police spokesperson added: "Although knife crime is not a part of everyday life in South Wales, it is important that we continue taking action to prevent a problem occurring.

"Through our campaign #NotTheOne, we aim to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife by giving parents, teachers and community groups the tools they need to do this."