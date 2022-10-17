The presence of bird flu has been confirmed at a poultry site on Anglesey.

Interim chief veterinary officer, Gavin Watkins, said the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 had been found at the location.

It is the first confirmed case of avian influenza in Wales since October 1.

Bird keepers are being urged to remain vigilant and ensure they have high levels of biosecurity in place.

The Welsh Government said a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the infected premises, in order to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Bird movements are restricted within these zones and all holdings that keep birds must be declared, the Government added.

Suspected cases of bird flu must legally be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Officials say the risk to public health from the virus is very low and food standards agencies said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk.

In September, bird flu was detected in Gwynedd. At the time the Mr Watkins said: “There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022 and keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

"There is always more that can be done to protect your birds.

“As we move into the Autumn and Winter, I urge you all to review the measures you have in place and identify areas of improvement.

Earlier this month, mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex were introduced after a decision by the UK's chief veterinary officer.

The measures require bird keepers in parts of England to keep their birds indoors to help protect their flocks from avian flu.