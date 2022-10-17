Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has announced on social media that she and girlfriend Tziarra King are engaged.

The 35-year-old posted a series of pictures on Instagram revealing the happy news, with the caption "for life".

The post shows Fishlock with her new fiancé, American footballer and fellow OL Reign teammate, holding up a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!".

She also shared a picture of the pair kissing underneath a 'Love' ballon banner and a video of them drinking celebratory shots, while others can be heard shouting, "for life".

The Cardiff-born footballer is coming off the back of an unsuccessful World Cup Qualifying campaign for Wales, having lost against Switzerland in the play-off final.

However even making it that far was a historic moment for the team, putting them closer than they had ever been to a major tournament - something that Fishlock was pivotal in achieving.

It was her extra time goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first play-off match that secured Wales their 1 - 0 victory and put Gemma Grainger's side through to meet Switzerland.

Fishlock debuted for Wales' senior national team in 2006 and in the 16 years since, has scored 31 times for Wales.

She is Wales most-capped player - becoming the first footballer, male or female, to reach 100 caps for their country.

The midfielder has been playing for OL Reign in Seattle in the USA, since 2013.

In 2018, the Wales football star received an MBE for "services to football and the LGBT community". She was also named Stonewall Sports Champion in 2020.