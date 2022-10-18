An independent cinema in Cardiff is to close with immediate effect.

Premiere Cinema in the Capital Shopping centre announced its "untimely" closure on Monday saying it was with a "heavy heart" it was to shut its doors.

Having originally opened in 2015, the venue was popular among moviegoers with general admission tickets priced at £4. It hosted special events, including the opening night of the Iris Prize, the world's largest LGBT+ short film competition.

It is still not known why the cinema has shut, but the industry has faced significant challenges over the past few years, especially since the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Premiere Cinema confirmed that its closure would be with immediate effect.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the untimely closure of Premiere Cinema, effective on the 17th of October 2022."

"We’d like to take this time to personally thank each and every one of you for coming to visit our independent cinema and watching films with us."

"Thank you to the loyal customers who continuously supported us during the industry’s hard times. We hope you all have a good memory here with us, because seeing you leave with smiles on your faces is what made us who we are."

People have been sharing their disappointment to the announcement on social media.

On Facebook Willow-Leonard-Clarke said: "I'm genuinely heartbroken to hear this, I don't know what me and my partner will do without our beloved cinema.

"Thank you so much for being such an incredible cinema, the best, you don't deserve to be closing. Sending so much gratitude and well wishes all your ways."

Meanwhile, Grant Moon said: "I'm really sorry to hear this. Premiere was always my go-to cinema for big films. Best wishes to the team, who were always friendly and helpful."