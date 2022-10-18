A mystery lottery player has missed out on a "life-changing" six-figure win after failing to claim their prize before the deadline.

The ticket holder never came forward to collect the Set For Life fortune which pays £10,000 a month for one year.

The winning ticket was bought in Cardiff back in April, but had to be claimed by mid-October.

Andy Carter from The National Lottery said it was "fairly rare" for prizes to go unclaimed and with more people playing online or via an app, "tickets don't go astray" with winners automatically notified.

The winnings have now gone into the National Lottery's good causes pot. Credit: PA

He added: "This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

The exact location of where winning tickets are purchased cannot be revealed in case the holder wishes to remain anonymous.

The winning numbers from the Set of Life prize draw, resulting in a win of £120,000, were: 7, 9, 12, 31, 43 and the Life Ball was 7. But the money has now gone into the National Lottery's good causes pot.

The biggest unclaimed prize was a £56m ticket around eight years ago.