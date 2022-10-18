Logos on school uniforms could be scrapped as part of Welsh Government plans to help lower costs for families.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles has launched a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable.

Parents, carers, pupils, governors, teachers and uniform suppliers will be asked to consider various options, like whether schools should have no logo at all or use iron on logos available free of charge.

This would allow families the option of purchasing uniform from a retailer of their choice, at a cheaper price point.

The average cost of uniform for parents is £337 per secondary school child and £315 for a primary school aged pupil, according to The Children’s Society.

Students in Wales can apply for the Pupil Development Grant, which helps with the cost of uniforms and school items. Nearly 100,000 children are eligible for this grant.

The Education Minister said: "I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum.

"However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school

“We are launching this consultation so that we can take further action in order to support families.”

The consultation will run until the end of November.

It will also seek opinions on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts, while respondents will also be asked about their views on the role of schools in uniform recycling and exchange schemes.