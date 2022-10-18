Thousands of pounds have been raised for a cyclist who died while out on a bike ride.

Thirty-five-year-old triathlete Lucy John, who was described as a "warrior princess", was involved in a crash near Bridgend and later died from her injuries.

Since the accident, tributes have been paid to Lucy, who put her "heart and soul into everything she did".Lucy was a member of Pen-Y-Bont Triathlon Club, and was well-known in the local community. Members of the club said they have been left "heartbroken" by the news and have promised to support Lucy's family. A statement said: "As a club we are heartbroken to have lost such a committed, determined and caring individual. Lucy oozed positivity and was an inspiration to so many. Not just within our club but to the wider sporting community. As well as her friends, colleagues and family.""She put her heart and soul into everything she did and seeing her achieve so much in her life is incredible. Lucy and her husband have brought so much to our club and made some great friendships within it too."

A fundraising page has been set up to help Lucy's family with more than £8,000 already raised.

The crash happened on the A48 in Bridgend on 16 October

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the collision which involved a black Honda Civic on the A48 towards Stormy Down on Sunday. Detective Constable Alun Efstathiou said: “I want to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene and to the local community for their patience while the road was closed while we carried out our investigations.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the Honda prior to the collision.”