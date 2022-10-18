Animal charity the RSPCA is warning pet owners to be vigilant after a series of suspected cat poisonings in the same town.

Three cats, each from different households in the Romans Way area of Bagillt, near Flint, have all passed away in the past month.

A post mortem confirmed one of the felines was killed by antifreeze and the other two are suspected to have been poisoned because of the way in which they died.

Vomiting, a depressed or sleepy demeanour, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures, and breathing difficulties could all be symptoms of a cat being poisoned.

Anyone fearing their cat may have been poisoned should remain calm, move the cat away from the source and contact a vet straight away.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies, who is investigating the incidents, said: “It is so very sad to hear about these three deaths and our thoughts go out to their owners.

“One cat sadly died from antifreeze - which was confirmed via a post mortem. The other two cats are suspected to have been poisoned due to the way they died. They all died from their symptoms.

"We're reminding motorists to be careful and ensure chemicals like this are stored securely, and leaks from cars are addressed. If you have any hazardous materials in outbuildings please make sure they are locked away.

"We don't know if this incident was deliberate or a tragic accident - but responsible steps like this can help keep animals safe within any community.”

RSPCA Cymru is now appealing for anyone with information about these deaths to call the inspectorate appeal line.