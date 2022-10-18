A van driver who crashed into and killed a cyclist was distracted by using Facebook on their phone, a court has heard.

Simon Draper drove into off-duty police officer, Lynwen Thomas, on the A40 in Carmarthenshire in February 2021.

The incident caused Ms Thomas catastrophic injuries and she died at the scene.

Draper admits causing the 37-year-old's death but denies he was using his phone at the time of the collision, saying he had given the mobile to his toddler son in the back of the vehicle.

Swansea Crown Court heard Ms Thomas was cycling along the A40 near Bancyfelin on the evening of February 25 last year when she was struck by a Ford Transit van being driven by the defendant.

Opening the case, barrister Carina Hughes said it was the prosecution case that Draper had been "distracted" by using a mobile phone at the time of the collision.

As a result Ms Hughes claimed he did not have "adequate control of his vehicle" and his driving was therefore not just careless, but dangerous.

The barrister told the court that an examination of the defendant's phone after the incident showed apps including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook had been in use minutes before the fatal crash.

She said that at 6:42pm the Instagram app on the defendant's phone was closed and the Facebook app opened for the final time - at 6:43pm Draper's van hit the cyclist.

The trial continues at Swansea Crown Court and is expected to last a week.

The court heard that following the crash Draper was arrested and subsequently answered "no comment" to all questions asked but gave officers a prepared statement in which he said he had not been in possession of the phone at the time of the collision.

He said he had given the phone to his 13-month-old son, who was in the back of the van to "soothe" the youngster. He added that he had looked back at his son "for a split second" and did not see the cyclist.

The trial heard expert evidence from paediatrician Mohammed Rahman who told the jury that a child of 13 months would lack the mental capacity and manual dexterity to carry out the actions being described such as double-tapping the home button on a phone. He also said while a child may be able to "swipe" a screen - perhaps copying what he or she had seen a parent do - its movements would be "random".

He also said a child of that age would not be able to hold a phone with one hand while performing the functions with the other.

Barrister Tim Evans, for Draper, challenged Dr Rahman and said a child of around 13 months was capable of repetitive motions such as double-tapping. He also said it was likely that a child who had been given a phone to play with would touch colourful images on the screen.

The barrister asked the witness whether he was aware of any published papers about young children and their abilities to operate mobile phones - the doctor said he was not.

A passenger in the car travelling behind Draper's time at the time of the crash also gave evidence.

Ashley Croaker said she first became aware of the van when she saw it moving across the inside lane towards the right hand lane of the dual carriageway - she said in her view it looked "distracted".

She said she then saw the van going over the solid white line on the left hand side of the carriageway "several times".

The witness told the jury she had sight of the van for "a good five minutes" before hearing a bang and seeing a white light coming from the back of the vehicle, though at that time did not know what had just happened.

In cross examination, Mr Evans for the defendant challenged the witness about her description of the van crossing the solid white line several times.

A family friend of Lynwen Thomas, who saw her cycling prior to the crash, described her as an "experienced cyclist" but said they had been surprised to see her wearing black clothing that day.

Another witness who saw the cyclist that same day said Ms Thomas' bike had an "extremely bright" and "very, very obvious" red light on the back.

The defendant accepts causing death by careless driving but denies the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The trial, which is expected to last a week, continues.