A 43-year-old man has been given a suspended prison sentence after sending inappropriate pictures of himself to who he thought was a 12-year-old boy.

Robert Jones, 43, from Cardiff, sent photos in his underwear to a decoy '12-year-old' who was actually a police officer.

Jones sent the messages between 21 August and 8 September last year on the online apps 'Kik' and 'Snapchat'.

Officers attended his home in Ashcroft Crescent, Fairwater, and seized his iPhone. They found no evidence of other indecent contact.

Jones told police he thought his own behaviour was "disgusting" but claimed he had no sexual motive.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court: "The defendant had received an image of the supposed boy lying on a bed wearing a Superman outfit. He engaged in what he thought to be a child in a text conversation.

"The child said he thought the defendant sounded really nice. The defendant indicated he was 42 and lived in Cardiff. The supposed child indicated he was 12, lived at home with his mother, and thought he was gay.

"The defendant then began to engage in sexualised conversation with the phrase: 'So you're into men then?'

"He then described the child as sexy and hot. He began to make indecent suggestions."

'You were sexually aroused'

Jones sent a series of images and videos showing himself lying on a bed and only wearing underpants, Mr Bennett said.

Jones pleaded guilty to attempting sexual communication with a person under-16 years of age.

The barrister said: "Throughout his life he [Robert Jones] has suffered with anxiety and depression. His mental health deteriorated over a period of years and he didn't seek assistance. The depression built up, not least with his marriage ending some eight years ago.

"There were issues which meant it took three years for him to resolve contact with his children. He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and the impact of this on his family. He is embarrassed to be appearing in court."

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, said: "You were sexually aroused. You should be, and I am sure are, ashamed of what you did. If the person was indeed a 12-year-old boy there is no question he would have been harmed.

"This case is all the more tragic because you have no previous convictions. I accept you are remorseful and full of shame.

"I have thought long and hard about this. If you were to go straight into prison today it wouldn't simply punish you. It would be a huge punishment for your family – and it is not their fault, it is your fault – resulting in the loss of their accommodation."

The judge imposed a nine-month prison term suspended for 18 months, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and 150 hours of unpaid work. Jones must also pay prosecution costs of £1,200 and a victim services surcharge of £156. He will be under a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

As he concluded his sentence, the judge told the defendant: "You must remember this is really a last chance."

