A mother from Cardiff has become the fourth person to die in a suspected poisoning whilst in Bangladesh.

Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after the incident. Police say the cause of the poisoning is thought to be carbon monoxide.

Her husband, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and their son Mahiqul, 16, died after the incident at a flat in the region of Sylhet in the north east of Bangladesh.

Her daughter, Samira Islam, 20, died in hospital 11 days later. Son Sadiqul, 24, survived and has been being released from hospital.

The family of five travelled from Riverside to visit a relative who later found them unconscious.

Members of the local community in Sylhet have come together to pray for the family. Credit: Media Wales.

The relative said that when there was no answer they looked in a window and saw the family sprawled across two beds.

It is thought there was a faulty electricity generator in the property which was being used that night because of a power cut.

District superintendent Uddin said "We collected a smoke sample from the generator and we sent it to the fire service to see if chemicals were also found in the bodies of the deceased and of the survivors.

"We have to wait for some days to get the chemical analysis report."

Hosne's death was confirmed by the Cardiff Bangladeshi Society.