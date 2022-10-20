Boxer jailed after pointing real looking gun at ex-partner and her daughter

A woman and her daughter left in a 'very distressed state' after her ex-partner smashed her front window and pointed a realistic-looking handgun at her and her daughter inside.

Denzil Geraint Goodridge, known as Geraint, was then seen to take aim at the people in the room, causing them to flee to the rear of the property in terror, a court heard.

Police say the firearm has never been found and its whereabouts is unknown.

The defendant's barrister told the court the incident was an 'aberration' for his 39-year-old client who he said had many positive qualities and was a respected member of his local boxing club.

Swansea Crown Court heard the incident took place at the home address of Goodridge's former partner in Caerau near Maesteg, on 22 May this year.

Ieuan Rees, prosecuting, said at around 8am when people in the property heard a loud bang and the sound of glass shattering. When they went into the front room they saw a smashed window and the defendant making off.

The court heard how Goodridge's ex-partner telephoned a friend who lived nearby, and when he arrived at the house he found the woman and her daughter in a 'very distressed state'.

The prosecutor said shortly afterwards a black Ford Fiesta pulled up outside the house and Goodridge got out of the passenger door.

The defendant then approached the property and pointed a realistic-looking Glock handgun through the smashed window before squinting with one eye as if taking aim.

The people in the room fled to a rear utility room and called the police.

The court heard Goodridge left the scene before the police arrived but the defendant was arrested the following day. He denied smashing the window and being in possession of any weapon.

Mr Rees said the firearm brandished by Goodridge has never been found, and the charge faced by the defendant relates to an imitation weapon as the prosecution is unable to show it was a real gun.

In an impact statement from the defendant's former partner which read to the court she descried the terror she experienced on seeing Goodridge pointing a gun at her and her daughter.

She said she felt frozen to the spot and was 'waiting for the bullet to hit me' believing she was going to die and was living her 'last moments'.

The woman said she was still not able to about the incident and so had been unable to seek counselling, and she said when she thinks about what happened becomes 'uncontrollably upset'.

Denzil Geraint Goodridge, of Prosser's Terrace, Abercregan, Cymmer, Afan Valley, had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage and to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

He has four previous convictions for seven offences including motoring matters and criminal damage.

James Hartson, for Goodridge, said he had spoken to the his client about the motivation for incident but the defendant was not able to provide a real explanation for his behaviour.

He said Goodridge had been 'frustrated' following communication between the former partners on the evening prior to the incident but that could not properly explain what subsequently happened.

The barrister said letters submitted to the court - including one from a local councillor - showed the defendant to have 'positive and admirable qualities', and he said a letter from Goodridge's boxing coach described him as a respectable man who was dedicated to his sport and who set a good example for youngsters at the gym.

Mr described the events at the Caerau house as not just out of character but an "aberration" for the man in the dock.

With a 20% discount for his guilty pleas, judge Catherine Richards sentenced the defendant to 32 months in prison for the firearm offence and one month for the criminal damage offence to run concurrently. Goodridge will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.