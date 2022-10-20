A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 79-year-old woman whose body was found at her Newport home.

Simon Parks will now be sentenced for the murder of Mari O'Flynn at a later date.

Mrs O'Flynn was found at her home in Leach Road, Bettws, on 24 May, which led to the launch of a murder investigation.

Parks was charged with her murder and the 52-year-old pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday. He was due to stand trial next month but following his guilty plea, he will now be sentenced.

Parks, of Newport, in custody for his next court appearance on 17 November.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said a CCTV compilation of Parks' movements will be played during the sentencing hearing.

Mrs O'Flynn's family previously paid tribute to the pensioner, describing her as a "beautiful mum, nan and sister" and a "strong, independent lady".

"We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.

"She had so much to look forward to and was returning to Greece in two weeks' time where she spent 10 years of her life living with our dad.

"We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

"The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly. The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike."