Wales football fans are being told to be aware of "serious penalties" if they break the law whilst watching the World Cup in Qatar.

Manager, Rob Page, is urging the Red Wall faithful to follow the Foreign Office's travel guidance when travelling and staying in the Middle Eastern country.

There is only a month to go before Wales kicks off at the tournament against the USA, in what will be the first time in 64 years the country has played at the group stages.

The Foreign Office is warning anyone going to the event to be aware of breaking Qatari laws and customs that they may not be familiar with.

That includes the import of certain goods including alcohol, e-cigarettes/vapes, pork products or anything that can be perceived as pornography.

All three of Wales’ group games against the USA, Iran and England will be played in November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

The rules fans must follow:

Qatar has strict laws on alcohol which all football fans will have to follow. Credit: PA Images

Alcohol

The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21.

It is an offence to drink alcohol or be drunk in a public place.

Alcohol will only be served to visitors at licenced hotel restaurants and bars along with some fan zones sites during the tournament.

It is also illegal to import alcohol into the State of Qatar and fans will not be able to purchase alcohol from duty free in airports to take into the country.

Drugs

Qatar has zero tolerance for drugs.

Penalties for the use, trafficking, smuggling and possession of drugs can include lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines and deportation.

The Foreign Office has issued a stark warning on taking drugs to Qatar or being found in possession:

Its website says:

"Don’t become involved with drugs. You can expect a severe penalty for possession of even residual amounts"

Homosexual acts are illegal in Qatar. Credit: PA Images

Being LGBTQ+

Anyone travelling to Qatar who is LGBTQ+ must be aware that homosexuality in the country is illegal.

Any intimacy between persons in public can be considered as offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent.

Authorities in the country have however said that “everyone is welcome” at the World Cup.

They have also confirmed there will be no restrictions on non-married friends or couples (including LGBTQ+ people) staying in the same room.

The overall advice from the Foreign Office to Wales fans attending the World Cup is:

Prepare before you go. A checklist has been created with all the practical steps that fans need to think about before they head off to the tournament, from passport validity to health prescriptions.

Follow the entry requirements for Qatar. To enter Qatar, fans must have a Hayya Card (fan ID), and proof of a negative COVID-19 result through a valid PCR or rapid antigen test certificate. Accommodation must be arranged before travelling out.

Check travel advice and sign up for e-mail alerts. World Cup-specific information can be found at gov.uk/qatar2022. Qatar travel advice is kept under constant review so fans should sign up for email alerts to stay up-to-date throughout the tournament.

Know the do’s and don’ts. There may be serious penalties for doing something that is not an offence in the UK. The availability of alcohol, and associated laws, will be different to previous tournaments.

Steer clear of drugs. Qatar takes a zero tolerance approach, and visitors can expect a severe penalty for the possession of even residual amounts. Punishment can include lengthy custodial sentences.

Get travel insurance. Without it, fans risk medical bills possibly of thousands of pounds. Fans should check that insurance covers them for all destinations, medical needs, COVID-19 costs and planned activities.

Rob Page has said: “Everyone in Wales is looking forward to seeing Cymru in the World Cup, our first appearance in the competition since 1958.

“For those fans who are travelling to Qatar, we know how excited they are to be watching Cymru play at the tournament, but it’s incredibly important that they keep up-to-date with the very latest information and advice.

The UK will have a consular presence in Qatar and across the region throughout the tournament.

British nationals needing help or advice will be able to contact the Foreign Office by phone 24/7. Fans in Qatar will also have access to the Qatari emergency services by dialling 999.

The UK Government’s Ambassador to Qatar, Jon Wilks, visited Cardiff earlier in the year to meet with officials, including the First Minister Mark Drakeford, as part of the preparations for the World Cup.

He said: “We have been working hard with partners including the Football Association of Wales and Welsh Government to support the team and supporters in their preparations.

“We want all travelling Brits to enjoy their World Cup experience, and they are more likely to do so if they prepare before they go."

Secretary of State for Wales, Robert Buckland said: “I urge all Welsh fans to follow advice and prepare for their trip, so they can enjoy the World Cup and this historic moment for Welsh football.”