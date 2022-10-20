A woman made crack cocaine in her kitchen and sold it to addicts through her kitchen window, a court has heard.

Jayne Jones, 56, had 88g of cocaine in the house, with a purity of up to 83% and a street value of £8,800. Officers also found ten rocks of crack cocaine worth another £330 and a burner phone.

Judge Catherine Richards told Swansea Crown Court the amount of cocaine found was a "snapshot" to the scale of the operation.

Lee Davies said his client had been acting as a street dealer and she was suffering with rheumatoid arthritis. Part of her drug-use, he said, was for pain relief purposes.

Swansea Crown Court heard that police searched Jones' house in the West Cross area of the city on September 22.

Other things officers discovered included a diary showing amounts of drugs supplied and cash owed, SIM cards, £150 in cash, and the defendant's personal phone.

The prosecutor said Jones' phones showed she had been involved in the supply of cocaine and crack for the previous eight months.

Some messages showed she was in contact with a phone connected to an ongoing police investigation into a drug supply operation.

The 56-year-old from Kenilworth Place, Swansea, has 35 previous convictions for 101 offences. Credit: Google Maps.

Other messages showed she discussed payments by bank transfers and talked about storing her drugs at other people's houses when police were in the area.

She pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Jones has 35 previous convictions for 101 offences. She was sentenced to three years and eight months behind bars for each of the four offences, all to run concurrently.