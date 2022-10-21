A driver from Llanrumney has been banned from driving and fined almost £47,000 for speeding 57 times in just two months.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard John Kelly, 29, was found to have committed the offences across just four speed camera locations between February and April this year with all but one relating to speeding.

The highest speed he was caught driving at was 69mph in a 30mph zone - more than double the legal limit. Driving a blue Volkswagen Beetle, he averaged driving through the zones at 45mph.

GoSafe, which is responsible for red light and speed camera enforcement, started an investigation into Kelly.

His car was later stopped by police in Staffordshire and was seized for not being insured.

Staffordshire Police alerted GoSafe, and a total of 58 'Notice of Intended Prosecution' letters were sent to Kelly's home but he failed to respond.

The case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court, where, in Kelly's absence, the 58 offences were proven, and he was ordered to pay a total of £46,880.

In addition to the fine, Kelly was also disqualified from driving for 36 months and received 48 points on his licence.