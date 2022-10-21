The Menai Suspension Bridge, one of the links connecting Anglesey to mainland Wales, is to be closed immediately because of a “structural issue”.

The Grade 1 listed landmark first opened in 1826.

It was built by Thomas Telford and spans across the Menai Strait.

The Welsh Government said an issue was found during an inspection and the bridge is likely to remain closed until the New Year while repairs are made. Drivers will be able to still use the A55 Britannia Bridge to make crossings.

The Menai Bridge was the world's first suspension bridge. It is 1,265 feet long with its roadway set 30m above the water to allow tall ships to sail beneath.

The bridge will close from 2pm on 21 October to all traffic, including pedestrian and cyclists to allow essential maintenance work to take place.