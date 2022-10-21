People are being urged to get a Covid booster vaccine amid early signs of a possible autumn wave.

The warning has been issued by Public Health Wales with community transmission, hospitalisations and deaths increasing in recent weeks.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Interim Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, said, "Although it is too early to say for certain, we are currently seeing the possible early signs of an autumn wave of Covid-19.

"While the proportion of severe infections is much lower compared to other stages of the pandemic, this pattern still remains concerning".

Public Health Wales say 'It’s important that those people who are eligible look out for their vaccine invitation.'

Amongst those eligible are people over 50, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

Last week more than 100,000 people across Wales had a booster.

Dr Johnson warned against "complacency" saying, "While we have all been getting used to living with Covid, and while vaccination and overall population immunity are helping to keep serious illness at bay for most people, it is important that we do not become complacent.

"Everyone eligible for the booster vaccine can make a significant contribution to slowing down transmission of Covid, protecting themselves, their community and the NHS, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

"Even if people are busy or have other plans, it is important to prioritise getting your booster when your appointment letter comes. It’s also vital that those who are eligible take up the offer of a flu vaccine, to help protect themselves and others this winter."