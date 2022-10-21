Two men have been sentenced to a total of 15 years after a 58-year-old taxi driver was stabbed five times in Mayhill in June.

Kyle Parsons, 18, of Clase in Swansea and Ludvik Rac, 18, from Caerau in Cardiff, attacked a man whilst he was parked outside the Old Boys’ Club, Longridge on Wednesday 29 June.

The attack happened after the victim had picked up a fare of two men who were going from Swansea to the Mayhill area.

It was when he had stopped in Longridge, where Rac, got out of the taxi, opened the driver door and attempted to pull the victim out of his seat and demanded money.

South Wales Police said the victim got out of his taxi and Rac got into the driver’s seat. When he tried to get Rac out of his seat, the driver was stabbed by Parsons.

Parsons who was said to have had a large knife, stabbed the victim five times to his leg and body and once to his hand.

The two men made off from the taxi however they left a bottle of water on the back seat of the taxi. The bottle had the fingerprint of Rac on it and his fingerprint was also recovered from the interior door handle of the taxi.

The pair pleaded guilty with Parsons being given ten and a half years for attempted robbery and GBH with intent, as well as possession of a knife. Rac was given four and a half years for attempted robbery.

Detective Sergeant Andy Davies said: “This was a very nasty and totally unprovoked attack on the victim, and it could easily have had more serious life-threatening consequences for him.

“The suspects were quickly identified and arrested as a result of a comprehensive investigation supported by information from members of the public.

"This case illustrates very clearly the risks and harm caused by people carrying knives.

"We hope the sentences received will provide some level of reassurance to the victim and his family, and also serve as a suitable deterrent message to others about the penalties that serious knife crimes such as this will attract."