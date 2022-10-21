A van driver is facing jail for killing a police officer on her bicycle and then trying to blame his own baby for using his phone at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Lynwen Thomas, 37, was hit by 42-year-old Simon Draper in his white Ford Transit van last February while cycling on the A40.

Draper of St Clears, was accused of using a variety of social media apps on his phone whilst he was driving.

Swansea Crown Court heard how he went from one app to another on his journey with his 13-month-old baby son in the back seat of the van.

He has now been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced at a later date.

Lynwen who was known to be an experienced cyclist, had previously taken part in triathlons and a charity ride from John O'Groats to Lands End.

She worked as a heritage crime specialist at Dyfed Powys Police.

The back wheel of Lynwen's bike was completed destroyed after Draper crashed into her.

Prosecutor Carina Hughes said Draper was "trying to place the blame on his young son" for using the phone while he drove.

However Miss Hughes said the baby "would not have had the manual dexterity nor the mental capacity to switch between apps."

She said: "He had his mobile phone with him, not just for a quick call, split second chat or message but for minute upon minute prior to the impact and changing from application to application."

"He was actively using his mobile phone while driving along a dual carriageway at dusk. He did so not momentarily but he was changing between applications.

"His level of distraction was dangerous and his driving fell far below that of the acceptable standard.

"By using his phone while driving he was not paying attention and that is when he struck Lynwen Thomas."

Paediatrician Mohammed Rahman told the jury that a 13-month-old child would not have the mental capacity and manual dexterity to carry out the actions.

He also said the child would not be able to hold a phone with one hand while performing the functions with the other.

Lynwen was travelling at around 17mph when she was struck from behind. She suffered head injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury was shown pictures of her bike with the back wheel completed destroyed and damage to the near side of Draper's Ford Transit van.

Ms Hughes said the drivers saw Draper's van "veer to the left" before Lynwen and her bike were "projected" into the road.

She added that his driving was dangerous and said: "Lynwen Thomas paid the ultimate price".

Father-of-three Draper has denied causing death by dangerous driving but admits causing death by careless driving.

The impact caused by Draper to his own vehicle after colliding with cyclist Lynwen Thomas.

He told police his attention was distracted "for a split second" as he looked behind him to check on his "cantankerous" son on the back seat.

In his statement, he said "I looked back because he was crying. I looked back for a split second. I did not see her."

After the case, the lead investigator Sgt Sara John said: “Yet again, we see the utter senseless and unnecessary devastation caused by using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“Lynwen was less than 10 minutes away from home when Draper, who was persistently using his iPhone at the wheel, collided with her whilst she was cycling along the A40.

“Lynwen was a respected colleague and a loving mother, daughter, sister and partner who was taken far too soon due to the arrogant and selfish actions of the defendant which have left a young child without their mother.

“Lynwen’s family have welcomed today’s verdict but now wish to have their privacy respected.”

In a statement from Ms Thomas’ family, they said it had been a long and painful 20 months since the collision but they had finally seen justice been served.