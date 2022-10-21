A woman has been left 'disgusted' after watching CCTV footage of a man kick her cat into a wall.

Valerie Young, of Albert Terrace in Newport, watched the incident, which was captured on CCTV outside her house, before going out to confront the two men who had passed by.

"I saw the two men on the camera, but I didn't take much notice." Valarie said, "Then I saw what they had done. They'd kicked the cat up against the wall, literally kicked it against the wall."

She continued: "I walked to the end of the and I just shouted, 'I know what you've done.' I didn't take any notice then, but obviously my son saw the full thing on the camera,". She added that she has reported the incident to the police."

The footage shows two men walking down the street, before one of them spots the cat sitting outside the house and adjusts his path, appearing to walk directly towards her and kick her into the wall.

"I was sat here watching the telly and my son's got a camera outside - I've got my tablet. The cat is old now - she's 17 - so she doesn't go far, she only goes in the dingle next door and she was laying in the sun," Valarie said.

"It's just dreadful, I don't understand it." Valarie added, "I've just been crying all day. I can't see how people could be so cruel to a little cat. I think it's absolutely disgusting. She was just lying in the sun, that's all she was doing."

Valerie said her cat's left paw has been hurt following the incident and she is now having to carry her around.

This isn't the first time Valerie's cat has been hurt. She said: "Years ago when I lived on the riverfront somebody took her eye out, cut all her whiskers and all her claws. So she's not happy when she goes into a vets."

Valerie, who was willing to share images and footage of the incident, said: "It's not very nice, but it makes other people aware of what people are like out there. They might look innocent but there's some nasty people out there."

She added: "I never leave her. I never thought that laying in the sun outside her own front door that that would happen... It's not only a cat, it's a friend."

Gwent Police has passed this information on to the RSPCA to investigate as an alleged act of animal cruelty.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report from the Newport area at around 4.30pm, Wednesday 19 October, that a cat was kicked. Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2200354630. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."