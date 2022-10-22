Wales' head coach has admitted he is frustrated his side will spend the weekend waiting on results elsewhere in the tournament to see if they can make it through to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

It comes after Ioan Cunningham's side were beaten 13-7 by Australia in Whangarei, New Zealand. Winning the match would have guaranteed Wales a space in the next round.

Cunningham's team must hope their losing bonus point will be enough to see them through as they could still qualify for the last eight as one of the two best third-placed sides.

Cunningham told BBC Sport Wales: "There is a lot of frustration at the moment. I feel it was one we let go if I am honest.

The Wallaroos now go through to the quarter-finals, along with hosts New Zealand from Pool B. Credit: PA Images

"We showed glimpses that we could have really threatened, but when we did have opportunities our accuracy was not up to it.

"That single point is huge, and we will hold on to that while the weekend pans out."

The sides exchanged tries in the first half, with Australia half-back Iliseva Batibasaga catching the defence napping at the ruck before back-rower Sioned Harries responded prior to the break, in a physical affair where the Wallaroos had the edge at the breakdown.

South Africa play England on Sunday (23 October) and provide Wales with competition in Pool C.

If they beat the Red Roses, they will have at least five points - beating Cunningham's side as they boast a superior goal difference.

Italy, the United States and Japan, meanwhile, all have the opportunity to finish as the third-place runner-up in Pool B.