A grandmother from Cwmbran was killed by a driver who was "basically blind in one eye", after he failed to see her crossing the road.

Mary Phillips, who was 72 at the time, suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a vehicle and thrown into the road in Cwmbran on November 27, 2020.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday (21 October) heard how 29-year-old Jordan Horder had a number of visual impairments and was effectively blind in one eye when he fatally struck Mrs Phillips.

Horder initially denied being responsible for the crash, saying the glare from the green light had effected his vision, but later pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

'A wholly avoidable accident'

Horder's silver Volkswagen Golf struck Mrs Phillips on Llywelyn Road as she made her way home from shopping in Asda.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said the lights were green to traffic as Mrs Phillips crossed the road but Horder should have been able to see her and acted accordingly.

The barrister said: "Legitimate criticisms could be made of the defendant, he failed to see the deceased, he failed to keep a proper look out, failed to steer his car to avoid her, and failed to brake.

"The underlying cause of all these failures is he failed to keep his eyesight under adequate review ongoing at the time. He failed a number plate test at sufficient levels to keep eyesight acuity.

"It was a wholly avoidable accident and a fatal road traffic collision occurred because he drove carelessly."

'Basically blind in one eye'

After the crash, Horder stopped and called an ambulance while an off duty paramedic helped Mrs Phillips as she lay in the road.

When the police arrived Horder was tested for drugs and alcohol but was negative. He was not speeding at the time of the crash and his vehicle had no defectsMrs Phillips was pronounced dead at 1:40am on November 28, 2020. She suffered a fractured skull and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as injuries to her left upper chest.

The defendant was said to have significant eyesight issues since he was a teenager and had surgery on his right eye in 2007. Optometrist Gareth Ward said Horder was "basically blind in one eye" and needed contact lenses in his left eye.

In 2020, he failed an eye test and was advised not to drive but in August that year he was regarded as fit to drive. By the end of 2020, his eyesight had deteriorated and he was found to be not fit to drive, His licence has not been revoked by the DVLA.

'I still can't believe she's gone'

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, Mrs Phillips' son David Johnson said: "Seeing my mother that night lying cold and unresponsive attached to life support and listening to medical staff explaining there would be no recovery is one of the hardest things I have had to experience.

"As a family our lives were turned upside down, I still can't believe she is gone."Mr Johnson said his mother gave birth to him when she was just 16 and left school with no qualifications but attended community college as an adult and qualified as a nurse and midwife.

The incident occurred on Llywelyn Road in Cwmbran, as Mrs Phillips was on her way home from shopping at a nearby supermarket. Credit: Google Maps

He said her interests included her garden, reading, the theatre and travelling, as well as a "voracious appetite" for politics and news. He added: "I didn't tell her often enough how much she meant to me and wish I said it more."

The victim's daughter Tracey Johnson described her mother as a "fit and healthy" 72-year-old woman who "loved life and lived it to the full".

She said: "What haunts me is that our mum to all intents and purposes died at the side of the road that cold and wet November evening, she was not surrounded by the people who loved her.

"She went out to buy chocolates and never came home. Mum deserved a better end to her life."

In mitigation, defence barrister Heath Edwards said his client was "utterly devastated" by the consequences of his driving and "feels awful" for causing heartache to Mrs Phillips' family.

He said: "If [Horder] could turn back the hands of time, that is something he would gladly do."Addressing Mrs Phillips family, Judge Michael Fitton KC praised them for their courage in coming to court and giving their statements. He said: "Nobody listening to that, including the defendant and his family, could fail to be moved in the depth of your love for Mary.

"She was the beating heart of your family.

"This was an event that should never have happened and need not have happened. It was wholly unavoidable."Horder was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being released on licence.