Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 45-year-old woman in Swansea.

Officers were called out to an address on Idris Terrace in the Plasmarl area of the city at 6am on Saturday (22 October) morning.

A 35-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

South Wales Police said it is believed the woman and man knew each other.

The area around the property has been closed off while investigations continue. There will also be an increased police presence nearby.

A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, from the forces Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We appreciate the support of the local community as we continue this investigation, and I would like to reassure them that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this death.”

Anyone who has information relevant to the case is urged to get in touch with the police.