One person has suffered life-changing injuries after a traffic collision near Cardiff Prison on Friday (21 October) evening.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which left several other people with minor injuries.

South Wales Police said it was called to reports of a traffic collision, south of the A4234 at the junction of Adam Street in Cardiff, at around 11:10pm on Friday night.

The Central Link road was closed from Tyndall Street to Adam Street and police have asked people to avoid the area.

The road is one of the main routes linking Cardiff Bay into the city centre and the area affected is near to Cardiff Queen Street railway station.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police online or anonymously via Crimestoppers.