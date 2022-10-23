A man has been charged with the racist assault of an American musician who performed with popular band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The man is alleged to have assaulted Morris 'Mo' Pleasure - who is also Bette Midler's musical director - on 3 April in Aberystwyth.

Born in Connecticut in the USA, Mo, 60, moved to the seaside town of Aberystwyth more than two years ago with his wife who grew up there. The couple have a one-year-old daughter. Hefin Parker, 25, of Aberystwyth, is due to appear in court on Wednesday 26 October.He is charged with racially aggravated common assault and a second charge of assault of the musician, at the Pier Pressure nightclub.