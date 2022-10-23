A man has died following a traffic collision in Rhyl on Friday (21 October) morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:43am on Church Street.

North Wales Police said officers received reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died the next day.

Sergeant Nicola Laurie of North Wales Roads Policing Unit appealed for witnesses to come forward with information that could help their investigation.

She added: “Our thoughts are very much with the man who died and his family.”

The man’s next of kin and the coroner have been informed.