A 16-year-old boy has been left with life-changing injuries after being hit by a van in Tonypandy.

The serious collision happened at around 11:40pm on Saturday 22 October on Brithweunydd Road.

The teenager, who is local to the area, was taken to Morriston Hospital after being hit by a blue VW van.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man, and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, both from Porth, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

PC Jason Beaumont from South Wales Police said: “We want to thank the local community affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident.”