Wales are through to the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Ioan Cunningham's side progress to the next round thanks to a losing bonus point and their win against Scotland earlier in the tournament.

After losing to Australia 13-7 on Saturday, Wales had to wait for the results of other games over the weekend to see if they could progress as one of the best third-placed sides.

Thanks to England's decisive 75-0 victory over South Africa, the Welsh side managed to secure that place and will face hosts the Black Ferns next.

It will be the second time in this tournament that the two sides have faced off, their first encounter ending 12-56 to New Zealand.

It will be another tough match for Wales, who are seeded eighth, against the top-ranked team in the competition.

That match will happen in Whangarei on Saturday 29 October with kick-off at 7:30am BST.

Canada, USA, England, Australia, France and Italy have also made it through to the final eight.

France will face Italy and whoever wins that match will play the winners of New Zealand v Wales in the semi-final.