A man has been charged with the murder of Swansea woman, Angie White.The 45-year-old was discovered in her home in Plasmarl, Swansea, on Saturday 22 October.

Daniel White, 35, of Plasmarl, spoke only to confirm his name as he appeared at Swansea Magistrates today. He was remanded into custody.

White made no plea and will appear next at Swansea Crown Court tomorrow (25 October).

Ms White's heartbroken family said: "As a family, we are deeply saddened by our loss. We appreciate your kind words and support."They added: “We ask for privacy as we grieve our loss."

Neighbours described Ms White as a "lovely lady" well known in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Powell said: “My thoughts are with Angie’s family and friends who are understandably shocked and devastated by what has happened, and on behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to them.

“We are aware of the impact Angie’s death has had and I’d like to thank the local community for its support.

“Although a suspect has been charged and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with her death, our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us.”